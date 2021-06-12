.
.
.
.
Language

Thousands march against far-right in France

Protestors stand with smoke flares and a banner reading 'Against fascism, the state and capitalism, a new revolution needs to be done' on the statue at Place de la Republique as they take part in a Freedom march called by several organisations, associations and trade unions to combat extreme right-wing ideas in Paris, on June 12, 2021. (AFP)
Protestors stand with smoke flares and a banner reading 'Against fascism, the state and capitalism, a new revolution needs to be done' on the statue at Place de la Republique as they take part in a Freedom march called by several organisations, associations and trade unions to combat extreme right-wing ideas in Paris, on June 12, 2021. (AFP)

Thousands march against far-right in France

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Thousands of people across France on Saturday marched against “attacks on freedoms” and what organizers say is a growing influence of far-right ideas ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Members of more than 100 left-leaning organizations participated in the “Liberty March” in some 140 cities and towns across the country.

The march was the first opportunity for the left to come out in the streets after a year and a half of Covid-19 restrictions.

Organizers reported 70,000 in Paris and 150,000 around the nation.

The protesters were venting against issues ranging from recent legislation that they say chips away at liberties, such as a recently-passed law that could see prosecutions for publishing footage of police officers in action, to what they say is a creep of far-right ideas into the mainstream ahead of next year’s elections.

Far-right ideas “are no longer the monopoly of far-right parties and ... have now largely penetrated the political class,” said Benoit Hamon, who was a Socialist presidential candidate in 2017.

In Paris, hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon had flour thrown in his face as he spoke to reporters.

The move against the veteran politician, who has been accused of fueling conspiracy theories ahead of next year’s elections, came days after President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while shaking hands with people on a regional visit.

Group partaking included Socialists, Communists, ecologists and unions, among others.

Read more:

Suspect in French knife attack on policewoman dies in custody

France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh

France investigating bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Top Content
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry
Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes
US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media
‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young ‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More