G7 provides 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, will work to give more: Communique

Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase the contribution over months to come, according to an almost finalized draft of the communique.

“The commitments since we last met in February 2021 including here in Carbis Bay provide for 1 billion doses over the next year,” the communique said.

“We will work together with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase this contribution over the months to come,” the communique said.

Two sources said the draft had been largely finalized by diplomats who worked late into Saturday night to agree the text.

