.
.
.
.
Language

India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19

A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

India on Saturday cut taxes on medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and drugs used to treat COVID-19 infections, after widespread criticism over healthcare costs during a devastating second wave of the virus in April and May.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The government cut taxes on medical grade oxygen, ventilators, the remdesivir antiviral drug, diagnostic kits, pulse oximeters and hand sanitizers to 5 percent from 12-18 percent with immediate effect.

Read more:

Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Agencies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’ Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’
Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports
Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More