India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19

India on Saturday cut taxes on medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and drugs used to treat COVID-19 infections, after widespread criticism over healthcare costs during a devastating second wave of the virus in April and May.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The government cut taxes on medical grade oxygen, ventilators, the remdesivir antiviral drug, diagnostic kits, pulse oximeters and hand sanitizers to 5 percent from 12-18 percent with immediate effect.

Read more:

Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Agencies