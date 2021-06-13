.
.
.
.
Language

Light plane crash in France kills three

Stock image of a light aircraft. (Pixabay)
Stock image of a light aircraft. (Pixabay)

Light plane crash in France kills three

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Three people died after a sightseeing plane crashed in northern France Saturday, following what is thought to have been an engine failure, the local prosecutor said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The four-seater Robin HR 100 had just taken off from an airfield when it crashed and caught fire near Wambrechies, near the city of Lille, said prosecutor Carole Etienne.

Air accident investigators were at the scene, and at this stage, the thinking is that it was an engine failure, said Etienne.

The three people on board, aged 29, 53 and 61, had been bound for Belgium, she added.

Read more:

France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh

Suspect in French knife attack on policewoman dies in custody

France investigating bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports
Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed
Azerbaijan swaps 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for map showing landmines Azerbaijan swaps 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for map showing landmines
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More