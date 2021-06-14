.
Alleged Ghosn accomplices admit escape role in Tokyo court

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief executive, looks on during a news conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Jounieh, Lebanon September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief executive, looks on during a news conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Jounieh, Lebanon September 29, 2020. (Reuters)

AFP, Tokyo

An American father-son duo accused of helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan admitted their role in the audacious escape in a Tokyo court Monday.

Former special forces operative Michael Taylor, 60, and his son Peter, 28, said they did not dispute the details of the indictment against them laid out by prosecutors in their first court appearance.

