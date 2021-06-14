.
.
.
.
Language

French minister: Brexit tensions are ‘a test’ for Europe

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a press conference to outline France's strategy for the deployment of future COVID-19 vaccines, in Paris as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in France, December 3, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a press conference to outline France's strategy for the deployment of future COVID-19 vaccines, in Paris as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in France, December 3, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)

French minister: Brexit tensions are ‘a test’ for Europe

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris 

Published: Updated:

French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that current tensions over Brexit between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and the European Union were “a test” for Europe.

The tensions between Britain and the EU threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit’s conclusion on Sunday, with London accusing France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Mr. Johnson thinks that you can sign deals with the Europeans and not respect them and that Europe will not react. It is a test for Europe,” Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

“I am telling the British people, (Brexit) commitments must be respected... If it is not the case, retaliatory measures could be taken,” Beaune added.

During talks with Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit, Johnson queried how the French president would react if Toulouse sausages could not be sold in Paris markets, echoing London’s accusation that the EU is preventing sales of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland.

“In Northern Ireland there are sausage import problems... Why? Because when you leave the European Union, you have necessarily some (trade) barriers,” Beaune said.

“I cannot tell the French or the Europeans that Britain can export via (EU member) Ireland some products such as meat without any control... That is what it is all about. Brexit has consequences.”

Read more:

EU tells Boris Johnson to implement the Brexit deal

Boris Johnson says UK will protect ‘territorial integrity’, amid Brexit row

France’s Macron spars with UK’s Johnson over post-Brexit geography

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More