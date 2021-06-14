.
.
.
.
Language

Myanmar junta media accuse ethnic army of killing 25 workers

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Myanmar junta media accuse ethnic army of killing 25 workers

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Myanmar’s junta-controlled media on Monday accused an ethnic armed group of killing 25 construction workers in the east of the country after abducting a group of 47 people last month.

Reuters was unable to reach the Karen National defense organization (KNDO) for comment on the accusation. The junta spokesman did not answer calls to seek further comment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters was unable to independently verify details of the incident or the identities of those reported killed.

Conflicts in Myanmar’s borderlands have reignited in several places since the army seized power on February 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and army controlled Myawaddy Television showed pictures of what appeared to be 25 dead bodies laid in a forest clearing.

They said the men had been working on the Uhu Creek Bridge in the Myawaddy District, near the border with Thailand, and were abducted from the construction site on May 31 in a group that also included 10 children and six women.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said a total of seven bodies were found on June 11, one burnt and the others with hands tied behind their backs. It said the other 18 bodies were found on June 12.

“Officials from the bridge construction site checked the dead bodies with their identities to inform parents and relatives,” it said.

Fighting has intensified in eastern Myanmar since the coup and clashes have driven thousands of people from their homes.

The KNDO, which has been fighting for greater autonomy for the Karen people since 1947, is among the ethnic armed groups that have strongly opposed the military takeover.

The junta’s forces have killed more than 860 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. The junta has said the number is much lower.

Read more:

Myanmar military plane carrying monks crashes, killing 12

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with fresh corruption charges

Regional envoys urged Myanmar junta to free prisoners,

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett
Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9 percent in 2020 amid sharp drop in oil prices Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9 percent in 2020 amid sharp drop in oil prices
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More