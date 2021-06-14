.
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 22, 2019. (Reuters)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday criticized a planned movie about her response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks as poorly timed and focused on the wrong subject.

The US-backed film “They Are Us” has sparked an intense backlash among New Zealand Muslims, with community leaders slamming the project for pushing a “white savior” narrative.

Ardern said the attacks – when a white supremacist gunman ran amok at two mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 and seriously injuring another 40 – remained “very raw” for many New Zealanders.

She said filmmakers had not consulted her about the movie, which is set to star Australia’s Rose Byrne as the center-left leader.

“In my view, which is a personal view, it feels very soon and very raw for New Zealand,” Ardern told TVNZ.

“And while there are so many stories that should be told at some point, I don’t consider mine to be one of them -- they are the community’s stories, the families’ stories.”

Ardern won widespread praise for her empathetic and inclusive handling of the attacks, the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history, including wearing a scarf when meeting mourners.

The movie’s title references a line from a speech she gave in the immediate aftermath of the atrocity when she pledged to support the Muslim community and tighten gun laws.

