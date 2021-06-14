Terror charges laid against suspect in Canada for killing Muslim family members

Prosecutors laid terrorism charges on Monday against a man accused of driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario.

The prosecution said Nathaniel Veltman’s four counts of first-degree murder constitute an act of terrorism and prosecutors have upgraded those charges under Canada’s criminal code. Police allege the incident was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Veltman also faces one count of attempted murder due to terrorism activity.

The upgraded charges were laid as Veltman made a brief court appearance via video on Monday morning. He has yet to enter a plea.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk on June 6.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Read more:

Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack



Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada



Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’