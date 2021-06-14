.
.
.
.
Language

US President Biden arrives in Brussels for NATO, EU summits

Belgium’s PM Alexander De Croo welcomes US President Joe Biden as he arrives ahead of a NATO summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium June 13, 2021. (Didier Lebrun/Pool via Reuters)
Belgium’s PM Alexander De Croo welcomes US President Joe Biden as he arrives ahead of a NATO summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium June 13, 2021. (Didier Lebrun/Pool via Reuters)
US foreign policy

US President Biden arrives in Brussels for NATO, EU summits

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden arrived Sunday in Brussels for two days of summits with leaders from the NATO military alliance and the European Union.

Biden, on his first foreign trip as president, flew in from Britain, where he attended a G7 summit, and was welcomed by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After a handshake and a brief exchange of words, he got into the armored limousine known as “The Beast” to head for the US embassy in Brussels, his base during his stay there.

Brussels has launched a major security operation to ensure the safety of Biden and the leaders of the 28 other NATO members states arriving for the summit. Brussels residents have been warned to expect disruption to their normal routines.

The summit is expected to see Biden mark a resumption of the US’s leading role in NATO after the disruption of the Trump presidency.

After a three-hour meeting Monday afternoon, NATO leaders are due to launch a joint statement.

They are hoping to formulate a tough message for Vladimir Putin to give Biden something substantial to take to Geneva for his summit with the Russian president on Wednesday.

Putin says he wants Biden summit to help establish dialogue World News Putin says he wants Biden summit to help establish dialogue

The NATO summit is also likely to address security issues in space, cyberspace, and the growing influence of China.

Read more:

America is back with Biden, France’s Macron says

Erdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting

NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump in unguarded chat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’ Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’
Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims
Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More