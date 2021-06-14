.
.
.
.
Language

US to expand access to work permits for immigrants who are crime victims

Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol's van after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, US, May 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol's van after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, US, May 26, 2021. (Reuters)

US to expand access to work permits for immigrants who are crime victims

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington 

Published: Updated:

A new US immigration policy set to be announced on Monday will expand access to work permits and deportation relief to some immigrants who are crime victims while their visa cases are pending, according to a summary reviewed by Reuters.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will create a process that could allow tens of thousands of applicants for U visas to receive work permits if their claims are deemed to be made in good faith and without the intention of defrauding the immigration system, the summary said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Democratic President Joe Biden has pledged to make the US immigration system more humane, and has reversed many of the restrictionist policies of Republican former President Donald Trump. Under Trump, US immigration authorities made it easier to deport U visa applicants, drawing opposition from advocates for immigrants.

The United States offers 10,000 U visas annually to immigrants who are victims of certain crimes and who aid law enforcement investigations or prosecutions. The visas provide access to a work permit and the ability to apply for permanent residence after three years, but high demand means applicants currently wait at least five years until they can receive work authorization, according to USCIS.

To qualify for a visa, applicants must be victims of domestic violence, trafficking or other serious crimes.

The number of U visa applicants who will qualify for work
permits under the new policy remains unclear.

USCIS is currently considering nearly 269,000 U visa applicants, according to agency data current to December. However, not all of those applicants are in the United States, a USCIS spokesperson told Reuters.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the move would both help victims and promote public safety.

“These are individuals who have come forward to help law enforcement keep us all safe, but who are in need of a measure of protection for themselves, as well,” he said.

Read more:

Biden administration to bring in more migrants forced to wait in Mexico under Trump

More protests over man killed by Minnesota deputies

Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More