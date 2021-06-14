.
Ukraine’s Zelensky regrets not meeting Biden before Putin summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference at the end of an EU-Ukraine Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on October 6, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP, Kiev

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky expressed regret Monday that US President Joe Biden was not planning to meet with him ahead of his high-profile summit meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin this week.

“It would be better to have this meeting before the summit of the two presidents,” Zelensky said in an interview with international news agencies including AFP.

Zelensky said his conflict-riven country was proving “every day” it was ready to join NATO and accused Moscow of delaying a key meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“We are fighting a war. This is proof we are ready to join (NATO). We are proving every day that we are ready to be in the alliance more than most of the EU countries,” Zelensky said.

He also accused Russia of delaying a proposed meeting with Putin to discuss the years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine.

