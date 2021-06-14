.
.
.
.
Language

Zambia President Edgar Lungu suffers dizzy spell at public event

Zambian President Edgar Lungu reacts after participating in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South Africa May 4, 2017. (Reuters)
Zambian President Edgar Lungu reacts after participating in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South Africa May 4, 2017. (Reuters)

Zambia President Edgar Lungu suffers dizzy spell at public event

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Zambian leader Edgar Lungu on Sunday suffered an attack of dizziness that prompted a sudden halt to television coverage of an official ceremony in the southern African nation, the cabinet secretary said.

Lungu, who is campaigning for re-election in August, had been attending a defense forces Commemoration Day event, which was brought to a swift end.

“President of Zambia Edgar Lungu this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness,” said cabinet secretary Simon Miti in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“He recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House.”

Miti added that the 64-year-old was well and would continue to discharge his duties.

Lungu has a rare stomach disorder called achalasia and was taken ill in public in 2015 and hospitalized.

He came to power in 2014, initially replacing Michael Sata who died unexpectedly before the end of his term. He then went on to win polls in 2016.

Zambia’s top opposition figure Hakainde Hichilemaon is again set to be his main rival for the presidency.

The landlocked southern African country has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party elections in 1991.

Struggling with mounting debt and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Lungu has been scrambling to boost public support ahead of the August 12 polls, which are for parliament as well as the president.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9 percent in 2020 amid sharp drop in oil prices Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9 percent in 2020 amid sharp drop in oil prices
US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett
Turkey hit targets in Syria’s Tel Rifat after hospital attack in nearby Afrin Turkey hit targets in Syria’s Tel Rifat after hospital attack in nearby Afrin
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More