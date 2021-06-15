Biden nominates nine new US ambassadors, including for Israel and NATO

.
President Joe Biden ahead of leaving for the G-7 Summit, June 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

President Joe Biden Tuesday nominated nine new individuals to become US ambassadors, including to NATO and Israel.

One of the most notable names was Thomas Nides, the US president’s nominee to be Washington’s envoy to Israel.

Nides previously served in the Obama administration at the State Department as deputy secretary of State for Management and Resources.

The absence of a US ambassador on the ground during last month’s Israeli bombardment of Gaza drew criticism of Biden.

Meanwhile, as Biden looks to revive US ties with its European allies, the White House announced the appointment of Julianne Smith to be the next ambassador to NATO.

Former senator and interior secretary Ken Salazar has been tapped to become the next ambassador to Mexico.

