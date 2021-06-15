.
.
.
.
Language

China urges NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

China urges NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing 

Published: Updated:

China’s mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the “China threat theory” after the group’s leaders warned that the country presented “systemic challenges”.

NATO leaders on Monday had taken a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at United States President Joe Biden’s first summit with the alliance.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security,” NATO leaders had said.

The new US president has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China’s authoritarianism and growing military might, a change of focus for an alliance created to defend Europe from the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The NATO statement “slandered” China’s peaceful development, misjudged the international situation, and indicated a “Cold War mentality,” China said in a response posted on the mission’s website.

China is always committed to peaceful development, it added.

“We will not pose a ‘systemic challenge’ to anyone, but if anyone wants to pose a ‘systemic challenge’ to us, we will not remain indifferent.”

In Beijing, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, said the United States and Europe had “different interests,” and that some European countries “will not tie themselves to the anti-China war chariot of the United States”.

G7 nations meeting in Britain over the weekend scolded China over human rights in its Xinjiang region, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full investigation of the origins of the coronavirus in China.

China’s embassy in London said it was resolutely opposed to mentions of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which it said distorted the facts and exposed the “sinister intentions of a few countries such as the United States.”

Read more:

NATO leaders to discuss Russian disinformation, China: Merkel

EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to move forward

NATO to expand collective defense clause to jointly respond to attacks in space

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj
Top Content
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore
France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya
Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march
Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More