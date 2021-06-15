.
.
.
.
Language

IKEA found guilty, fined $1.2 mln in French employee spy case

IKEA (AP)
IKEA. (File photo: AP)

IKEA found guilty, fined $1.2 mln in French employee spy case

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

A French court on Tuesday ordered IKEA to pay a 1 million euros ($1.21 million) fine in a spy case involving its employees, as the world’s biggest furniture retailer was found guilty of storing employee data it obtained improperly.

The French branch of the Swedish company was accused of snooping on its workers over several years, and breaching their privacy by reviewing records of their bank accounts and sometimes using fake employees to write up reports on staff.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prosecutors had been pushing for a 2 million euro fine against the firm, which is owned by the Ingka Group. IKEA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The flatpack furniture firm’s former chief executive in France, Jean-Louis Baillot, was also found guilty in the case and handed a two-year suspended prison sentence. Judges also fined him 50,000 euros for storing personal data.

The allegations centered on the 2009-2012 period, although prosecutors said the spy tactics began in the early 2000s.

Several store managers and employees in human resources as well as a private investigator and police officers were among those facing allegations.

Read more:

Coronavirus not to stop IKEA’s shopping malls expnsion, plans US grand US entry

Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj
Top Content
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore
France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya
Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march
Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More