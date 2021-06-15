.
Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina in US

Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as he watches the waves near the Tybee pier as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, on Tybee Island, Ga. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surge as the most powerful hurricane to menace the Atlantic Seaboard in over a decade pushed north. (AP)
A file photo of a storm in North Carolina. (File photo: AP)

The Associated Press, Miami

Published: Updated:

The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph). The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the US Northeast coast.

Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday, however the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday.

