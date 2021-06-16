Britain’s Karim Khan sworn in as new ICC prosecutor

Britain’s Karim Khan was sworn in Wednesday as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, facing huge challenges, including investigations into the Palestinian territories, Afghanistan and the Philippines.

“I solemnly undertake that I will perform my duties and exercise my powers as prosecutor of the International Criminal Court honorably, faithfully, impartially and conscientiously,” the 51-year-old Khan said as he was sworn in at the Hague-based ICC.

