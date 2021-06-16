.
China rejects and deplores US-EU summit criticism

Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)’s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing

China said on Wednesday it rejects and deplores a joint statement made by the United States and the European Union that criticized China.

The Chinese government firmly opposed any country imposing their own demands on other countries, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman from China’s foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

The United States and the European Union pledged to cooperate on a host of global issues including addressing China.

