Russian President Putin arrives in Geneva for talks with Biden: RIA

Russian president Vladimir Putin steps down the stairs from his airplane for the US - Russia summit with US President Joe Biden, on Geneva Airport Cointrin, on June 16, 2021. (AFP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin steps down the stairs from his airplane for the US - Russia summit with US President Joe Biden, on Geneva Airport Cointrin, on June 16, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday ahead of a summit with US President Joe Biden, Reuters TV footage showed, with the stage set for a tense first meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.

Both sides have played down the prospect of any major breakthroughs at the summit, with wide disagreements likely, but have said they hope their talks in a stately lakeside Geneva villa can lead to more stable and predictable relations.

