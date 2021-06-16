.
Summit between Biden and Putin ends in Geneva

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, 2021. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Summit between Biden and Putin ends in Geneva

The Associated Press, Geneva

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their summit meetings in Geneva, according to the White House, wrapping up more quickly than was expected.

The pair’s second sit-down, with aides present on both sides, lasted about 65 minutes.

That session was to be divided into two sessions with a break in between, but concluded somewhat sooner than expected. The two sides said they expected to meet for four to five hours ahead of the summit. The two sides spent less than three hours together.

Putin and then Biden are scheduled to hold press conferences before departing the summit site.

