.
.
.
.
Language

Chinese crewed spaceship docks with new space station

A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on June 17, 2021, the first crewed mission to China's new space station. (File photo: AFP)
A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on June 17, 2021, the first crewed mission to China's new space station. (File photo: AFP)

Chinese crewed spaceship docks with new space station

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, China

Published: Updated:

State media say a Chinese spaceship carrying a three-person crew has docked with the country’s new space station at the start of three-month mission.

The Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the Tianhe space station module about six hours after take off Thursday. The crew will carry out experiments, test equipment, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for receiving two laboratory modules next year.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mission brings to 14 the number of astronauts China has launched into space since 2003.

Under bright-blue morning skies, China launched its first crewed space mission in five years Thursday morning, sending three science-minded military pilots rocketing to a new orbiting station.

The astronauts were seen off by space officials, other uniformed military personnel and a crowd of children waving flowers and flags and singing patriotic songs.

The two veteran astronauts and a newcomer making his first space flight are scheduled to stay three months in the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, conducting experiments, testing equipment and preparing the station for expansion before two laboratory modules are launched next year.

Read more:

China launches crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 in historic mission

China to launch first crewed space mission in five years

Official: Chinese astronauts go to space station next month

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks
Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
Explainer: Iran hardliners to retain hold on economy, foreign policy after election Explainer: Iran hardliners to retain hold on economy, foreign policy after election
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More