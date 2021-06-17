Hong Kong police say $2.3M in Apple Daily assets frozen

Hong Kong police on Thursday said HK$18 million (US$2.3m) in assets owned by pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily had been frozen under a national security law, the first time a seizure order has been used directly against a media company.

“The assets of three companies have been frozen, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Apple Daily Intellect Limited,” Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters. “Those assets amount to HK$18 million in total.”

