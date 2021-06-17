.
.
.
.
Language

Hong Kong police say $2.3M in Apple Daily assets frozen

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Hong Kong police say $2.3M in Apple Daily assets frozen

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: Updated:

Hong Kong police on Thursday said HK$18 million (US$2.3m) in assets owned by pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily had been frozen under a national security law, the first time a seizure order has been used directly against a media company.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The assets of three companies have been frozen, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Apple Daily Intellect Limited,” Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters. “Those assets amount to HK$18 million in total.”

Read more:

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest five

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for unauthorized assembly

Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden
Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’ Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More