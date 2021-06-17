.
.
.
.
Language

Swedish Left Party seeks support from other parties to bring no-confidence vote in PM

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addressing a news conference in Stockhom, Sweden. File photo: Reuters)
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addressing a news conference in Stockhom, Sweden. (File photo: Reuters)

Swedish Left Party seeks support from other parties to bring no-confidence vote in PM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Stockholm

Published: Updated:

Sweden’s Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support from other parties to put forward a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules, a move that could lead to a snap
election or caretaker government.

Sweden’s political landscape has been badly fragmented since a tight election in 2018, with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heading a center-left minority government that relies on support from both the Left Party and two small center-right parties.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are now seeking support for a vote of no-confidence,” Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.

The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no-confidence. So far only the far-right, populist Sweden Democrats have indicated they would support them in calling such a vote.

The Left Party has previously said it would not work with them.

Dadgostar said the government had not listened to its demands over proposed changes to rent controls for new-build apartments after being given 48 hours to drop the plan or completely rework it.

If a vote of no-confidence passed, Lofven could resign, handing the job of finding a new government to parliament’s speaker, or call a snap election.

A caretaker government -- another alternative should a vote of no confidence pass -- would likely be headed by Lofven as there is no clear alternative.

Read more:Social contagion’ as Sweden sees surge in deadly shootings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks
Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
Explainer: Iran hardliners to retain hold on economy, foreign policy after election Explainer: Iran hardliners to retain hold on economy, foreign policy after election
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More