Swedish Left Party seeks support from other parties to bring no-confidence vote in PM

Sweden’s Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support from other parties to put forward a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules, a move that could lead to a snap

election or caretaker government.



Sweden’s political landscape has been badly fragmented since a tight election in 2018, with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heading a center-left minority government that relies on support from both the Left Party and two small center-right parties.

“We are now seeking support for a vote of no-confidence,” Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.



The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no-confidence. So far only the far-right, populist Sweden Democrats have indicated they would support them in calling such a vote.



The Left Party has previously said it would not work with them.



Dadgostar said the government had not listened to its demands over proposed changes to rent controls for new-build apartments after being given 48 hours to drop the plan or completely rework it.



If a vote of no-confidence passed, Lofven could resign, handing the job of finding a new government to parliament’s speaker, or call a snap election.



A caretaker government -- another alternative should a vote of no confidence pass -- would likely be headed by Lofven as there is no clear alternative.

