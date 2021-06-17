.
.
.
.
Language

US says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting, says NSA Sullivan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. (Reuters)

US says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting, says NSA Sullivan

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington, Ankara

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan were not able to find a solution during their meeting earlier this week on the long-standing dispute between the two NATO allies over Ankara's purchase of Russian defense missile systems, Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

In a briefing with reporters, Sullivan said there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the issue that the teams from both countries would be following up on that.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Erdogan said he had told US President Biden at their first meeting that Turkey would not change its stance on its Russian S-400 missile defenses over which Washington sanctioned Ankara, state media reported on Thursday.

Biden and Erdogan sounded upbeat after their face-to-face talks on Monday, although the NATO allies did not announce any major breakthroughs in disputes including the S-400s, Syria and other issues.

Ankara's purchase of the S-400s has strained ties with the United States and NATO allies over concerns that the systems are not compatible with the alliance's defenses and may threaten the US F-35 fighter jets. Turkey, which was expelled from the jet program over the Russian systems, rejects the concerns.

"I told (Biden) that they should not expect Turkey to take a different step on the F-35 and S-400 issues because we did what we had to for the F-35s and gave the necessary money," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Azerbaijan.

"We must monitor developments closely. We will be following up on all our rights,” he said. "In the next period, our foreign ministers, defense ministers and defense industry chairs will be moving this process forward by meeting with their counterparts.”

Read more: Sanction Turkey for purchasing Russian S-400 missile defenses: Members of Congress

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks
Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages
Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More