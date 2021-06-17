.
Ukraine talks to join NATO worries Russia: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov smiles before the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov smiles before the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was worried by talk of a road map for Ukraine to join NATO and described the “problem” of the military bloc as one of Russia’s “red lines.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks a day after the presidents of Russia and the United States met for a summit in Geneva. He said those talks had been positive overall.

Speaking on Ekho Moskvy radio station, Peskov said Moscow and Washington shared an understanding of the need to talk about arms control as soon as possible. He also said Russia’s ambassador would return to Washington soon.

Read more:

NATO leaders to discuss Russian disinformation, China: Merkel

