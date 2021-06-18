Organizers drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch Tokyo 2020 Games live

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing committee is drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch the Games live, a senior official said on Friday.

Organizers have not yet made a decision on whether to allow spectators into venues. A senior government COVID-19 adviser submitted a report saying not allowing spectators would cut the risk of infections at the event.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The senior official also said that they would consider whether to allow spectators to drink alcohol, but it may be hard to mandate them to get tested before attending the event.

Read more:

Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events

Olympics organizers to unveil “playbook” as IOC’s Coates arrives in Tokyo

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics with local spectators: Media