Organizers drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch Tokyo 2020 Games live

A pedestrian walks beside the Olympic Ring displayed at the Japan Sport Olympic Square beside the under constructing national stadium in Tokyo on May 18, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
A pedestrian walks beside the Olympic Ring displayed at the Japan Sport Olympic Square beside the under constructing national stadium in Tokyo on May 18, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Organizers drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch Tokyo 2020 Games live

Reuters, Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing committee is drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch the Games live, a senior official said on Friday.

Organizers have not yet made a decision on whether to allow spectators into venues. A senior government COVID-19 adviser submitted a report saying not allowing spectators would cut the risk of infections at the event.

The senior official also said that they would consider whether to allow spectators to drink alcohol, but it may be hard to mandate them to get tested before attending the event.

