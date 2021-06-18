Russia to leave Open Skies arms control treaty on Dec. 18, notifies partners

Russia has notified its partners under in the Open Skies arms control treaty that it will leave the group on December 18, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.



The Kremlin said this month that the US decision to withdraw from the treaty -- which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries -- had “significantly upset the balance of interests” among the pact’s members and had compelled Russia to exit.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Moscow had hoped that President Joe Biden would reverse his predecessor’s decision. But the Biden administration did not change tack, accusing Russia of violating the pact, something Moscow denied.



In January, Russia announced its own plans to leave the treaty, and the government submitted legislation to parliament last month to formalize its departure.

Advertisement

Read more:

Putin signs law on Russian withdrawal from Open Skies treaty with US



Biden administration informs Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

European nations ‘regret’ US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty: France