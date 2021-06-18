.
.
.
.
Language

Russia to leave Open Skies arms control treaty on Dec. 18, notifies partners

Kremlin. AFP
The Kremlin said this month that the US decision to withdraw from the treaty had compelled Russia to exit. (AFP)

Russia to leave Open Skies arms control treaty on Dec. 18, notifies partners

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia has notified its partners under in the Open Skies arms control treaty that it will leave the group on December 18, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Kremlin said this month that the US decision to withdraw from the treaty -- which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries -- had “significantly upset the balance of interests” among the pact’s members and had compelled Russia to exit.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow had hoped that President Joe Biden would reverse his predecessor’s decision. But the Biden administration did not change tack, accusing Russia of violating the pact, something Moscow denied.

In January, Russia announced its own plans to leave the treaty, and the government submitted legislation to parliament last month to formalize its departure.

Read more:

Putin signs law on Russian withdrawal from Open Skies treaty with US

Biden administration informs Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

European nations ‘regret’ US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty: France

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Dubai’s Emirates airline to restore almost 90 pct of passenger network by July-end Dubai’s Emirates airline to restore almost 90 pct of passenger network by July-end
Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages
Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Lebanese banks swallow at least $250m in UN aid for refugees Lebanese banks swallow at least $250m in UN aid for refugees
Hundreds of Indonesian doctors contract COVID-19, dozens hospitalized Hundreds of Indonesian doctors contract COVID-19, dozens hospitalized
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More