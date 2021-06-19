Four people killed, four injured after aircraft crashes in Siberia 

Four people were killed and four badly injured on Saturday when a small plane crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, the local emergency medical service said.

TASS news agency earlier said at least seven people were killed when the twin-engine L-410 crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It also cited the local prosecutors’ office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about engine failure.

A medical services spokesman told Reuters the injured were being airlifted to hospitals.

Social media showed pictures of the heavily-damaged plane with an ambulance nearby.

A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details.

Read more:

Light plane crash in France kills three

Dubai ‘jetman’ didn’t deploy chute in fatal crash: Report

Judge sees evidence of Buk missile being used in downing of Malaysian airliner