.
.
.
.
Language

Four people killed, four injured after aircraft crashes in Siberia 

A parachuter descends before landing at a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, outside the town of Ruzhany in Belarus, September 17, 2017. (Reuters)
A parachuter descends before landing at a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, outside the town of Ruzhany in Belarus, September 17, 2017. (Reuters)

Four people killed, four injured after aircraft crashes in Siberia

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Four people were killed and four badly injured on Saturday when a small plane crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, the local emergency medical service said.

TASS news agency earlier said at least seven people were killed when the twin-engine L-410 crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It also cited the local prosecutors’ office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about engine failure.

A medical services spokesman told Reuters the injured were being airlifted to hospitals.

Social media showed pictures of the heavily-damaged plane with an ambulance nearby.

A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details.

Read more:

Light plane crash in France kills three

Dubai ‘jetman’ didn’t deploy chute in fatal crash: Report

Judge sees evidence of Buk missile being used in downing of Malaysian airliner

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority
In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home
Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel
Voting ends in Iran’s presidential election after two-hour extension amid low turnout Voting ends in Iran’s presidential election after two-hour extension amid low turnout
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Two Guantanamo Bay prisoners, both Yemenis, win release after 17 years Two Guantanamo Bay prisoners, both Yemenis, win release after 17 years
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More