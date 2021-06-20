.
.
.
.
Language

Afghan president replaces two top ministers, army chief as violence grows

A member of Afghan security force inspects the wreckage of a passenger van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 12, 2021. (Reuters)
A member of Afghan security force inspects the wreckage of a passenger van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Afghan president replaces two top ministers, army chief as violence grows

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has replaced his defense and interior ministers and the army chief of staff amid rising casualties among Afghanistan’s security forces in sharply increased fighting with the Taliban.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The changes, announced late on Saturday by the presidential palace, come as Afghan security forces battle the Taliban in 28 of 34 provinces in the country, with the hardline Zgroup claiming more territory in recent weeks.

Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was appointed as caretaker defense minister replacing Asadullah Khalid, who had recently returned to the country after a prolonged illness while Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal was picked as new interior minister replacing Hayatullah Hayat.

A senior commander under late anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, Mohammadi has had a long military career and served as interior minister, defense minister and army chief of staff in the government of former president Hamid Karzai.

General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai was appointed as the new chief of army staff, replacing General Yasin Zia, the palace said.

On Friday, 24 members Afghan special forces soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded during a fight to retake a district captured by the Taliban in northern Faryab province, security officials said.

The Taliban has staged a months-long campaign to expand its influence across the country as the US has begun withdrawing troops from May 1 and closed some bases and handed them over to the Afghan government.

Since the US announced plans in April to pull out all of its troops by Sept. 11, at least 30 districts have been seized by the Taliban.

A security official speaking on condition of anonymity said there have been extremely high casualties among Afghan security forces, civilians as well as the Taliban in recent weeks as intense fighting rages on. No further details were immediately available.

Read more:

Polio teams attacked in Afghanistan, four people killed

At least 11 people killed by a landmine blast in northern Afghanistan

Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19 Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More