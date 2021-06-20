.
Armenia’s acting PM’s party leads parliamentary vote: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (File photo: Reuters)
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (File photo: Reuters)

Armenia’s acting PM’s party leads parliamentary vote: RIA

Reuters

Armenia’s acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party took an early lead as votes were counted after a parliamentary election on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported, citing the electoral commission.

Armenians were voting in a snap election the government called seeking to end a political crisis that erupted after ethnic Armenian forces lost a bloody six-week war against Azerbaijan last year and ceded territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pashinyan’s party had 58 percent of the vote in the first figures published by the Central Election Commission (CEC), versus 22 percent for Armenia Alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, RIA reported.

