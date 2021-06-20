.
.
.
.
Language

Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference

Myanmar’s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (Reuters/Stringer)
Myanmar’s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (Reuters/Stringer)

Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Myanmar’s junta chief arrived in Moscow on Sunday to attend a security conference, marking only his second known trip abroad since he seized power in a coup.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) government in February.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing left the capital Naypyidaw Sunday on a special flight to attend the Moscow Conference for International Security, state-run MRTV said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was attending at “the invitation of Russian Defense Minister,” it said, adding he had been “greeted” by the Russian ambassador to Myanmar at the airport.

It did not give details on how long he was expected to stay in Russia, an ally and major arms supplier to the Myanmar military.

Myanmar’s embassy in Russia later confirmed Min Aung Hlaing’s arrival to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

“The commander-in-chief has arrived in Moscow,” an embassy spokesperson was cited by the news agency as saying.

The junta’s brutal crackdown on dissent has since killed at least 870 civilians, according to a local monitoring group.

In May local media reported the chief of Myanmar’s air force attended a military helicopter exhibition in Moscow.

Min Aung Hlaing’s visit comes after the UN General Assembly took the rare step on Friday of calling on member states to “prevent the flow of arms” into Myanmar.

Russia abstained from the vote.

The resolution – which did not go so far as to call for a global arms embargo – also demands that the military “immediately stop all violence against peaceful demonstrators.”

It was approved by 119 countries, with 36 abstaining including China, Myanmar’s main ally. Only one country, Belarus, voted against it.

Min Aung Hlaing attended crisis talks with leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc in Jakarta in April – his first overseas trip since he seized power.

The meet produced a “five-point consensus” statement that called for the “immediate cessation of violence” and a visit to Myanmar by a regional special envoy.

But the general said in a later television interview that Myanmar was not ready to adopt the plan.

A special envoy has yet to be appointed, and violence has continued across the country.

Read more:

Myanmar rejects UN resolution urging arms embargo

Pope backs appeal by Myanmar bishops to aid hungry, displaced by coup

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi in ‘safe place’ and in ‘good health’: Military spokesman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Belgium bans Britain travelers due to COVID-19 variant Belgium bans Britain travelers due to COVID-19 variant
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More