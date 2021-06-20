.
.
.
.
Language

Slain 7-year-old girl in US stabbed over 30 times, mother arrested

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting where five Houston police officers were reported shot January 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (AFP)
Law enforcement personnel work at a crime scene in Texas. (File photo: AFP)

Slain 7-year-old girl in US stabbed over 30 times, mother arrested

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A 7-year-old Dallas girl whose mother was recently arrested in her death was stabbed over 30 times, according to a court document.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Madison Petry died after being stabbed on Thursday. Troyshaye Mone Hall, 23, faces a capital murder charge in her daughter’s slaying, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

An arrest-warrant affidavit says that Hall’s mother said she was taking a bath Thursday when she heard screaming. Hall’s brother then told her that Hall had stabbed his teenage friend, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Hall’s mother and brother tried to take the knife from her, but she got away from them and stabbed her daughter.

Madison was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The affidavit said that the initial autopsy found that the child had over 30 stab wounds.

Hall was being held Saturday in Dallas County Jail on $1.5 million. Court records did not list an attorney for her who could be reached for comment.

Read more:

Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?

US President Joe Bidens’ dog Champ, ‘cherished companion,’ dies

Three workers dead, two missing under partially collapsed Belgium school

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19 Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More