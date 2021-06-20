.
White House says Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah

US President Joe Biden announces plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, April 14, 2021. (AP)
US President Joe Biden announces plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, April 14, 2021. (AP)

Reuters

US President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, on June 25, the White House said on Sunday.

Fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants have surged since Biden announced in April that all US troops in Afghanistan would be withdrawn before Sept. 11, ending America’s longest war after nearly 20 years of conflict.

