Armenian PM party wins majority in snap parliamentary polls

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan greets his supporters in Republic Square in Yerevan, Feb. 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan greets his supporters in Republic Square in Yerevan, February 25, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party on Monday won 53.9 percent of the vote in snap parliamentary polls, far ahead of ex-leader Robert Kocharyan’s alliance with 21 percent, according to results based on ballots from 100 percent of precincts counted.

Pashinyan hours earlier claimed victory based on early results.

