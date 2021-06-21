Four hurt in shooting outside shisha bar in Berlin

Three men and a woman were injured in a shooting outside a shisha bar in Berlin, police said Monday, with media reports saying some 30 shots had been fired.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The background of the attack is still unclear,” police said in a statement.

The shooting erupted at around 11:00 pm on Sunday, and one man was hit at least eight times in his upper body, German media reported.

But no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The wounded were all either Serbian citizens or had Serbian background.

No one has been arrested over the crime at Muellerstrasse, a busy thoroughfare in a working class district in northwestern Berlin.

Tagesspiegel daily quoted unnamed investigators saying that the four victims were standing outside the shisha bar when they were hit by shots fired from a car that was driving by.

In February last year, a gunman with suspected far-right beliefs shot dead nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. Shisha bars are popular in many German cities.

Read more:

Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack

Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts

Saudi municipality closes Jeddah café after customers caught secretly smoking shisha