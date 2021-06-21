.
.
.
.
Language

Olympics organizers set to decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori (L) speaks during the opening remarks session of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics executive board meeting in Tokyo on December 22, 2020. (AP)
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori (L) speaks during the opening remarks session of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics executive board meeting in Tokyo on December 22, 2020. (File photo: AP)

Olympics organizers set to decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo 2020

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Olympic organizers are expected to decide later on Monday whether and to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed into venues in a decision that health experts say has implications for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan is moving ahead with staging the multi-billion-dollar Games, which were delayed by a year due to pandemic, despite worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDKuP7 and public opposition.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto has said she was eyeing a cap of 10,000 people per venue. Spectators from overseas have already banned from the event.

Officials are separately considering allowing as many as 20,000 people to attend the opening ceremony on July 23 as spectators, in part due to an expected increase in the number of people involved with the Games who would no longer be allowed on the field, media reported.

A final decision on whether to allow domestic spectators is expected to be made at the meeting on Monday among Tokyo 2020 organizers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government.

Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto are scheduled to hold a news conference after the five-party talks.

The meeting comes after some of Japan’s top health experts on Friday said that banning spectators https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-spectators-idCAKCN2DT2S6 was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they seemed resigned to the possibility of fans in venues.

Japan’s public remains opposed to holding the Games this summer, a June 19-20 poll from Asahi News Network (ANN) found, with 65 percent of respondents saying they wanted the event postponed again or canceled.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they thought the Games would not be held safely and securely, as advocated by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympic organizers, the poll showed.

Suga last week decided to lift a coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other prefectures that had seen a COVID-19 resurgence.

The government kept in place lesser, “quasi-emergency” restrictions for seven of the nine prefectures, including Tokyo, that will run until July 11, less than two weeks before the Games are set to open on July 23.

Read more:

Organizers drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch Tokyo 2020 Games live

Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events

Experts agree to ease COVID-19 curbs in Tokyo but warn of risks: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown
US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July
Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference
Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme
Saudi Arabia will offer five-year industrial licenses to ensure stability of sector Saudi Arabia will offer five-year industrial licenses to ensure stability of sector
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More