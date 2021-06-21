.
.
.
.
Language

World in worst ‘cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes’: UN

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wearing a protective face mask attends at the Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. (AFP)
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wearing a protective face mask attends at the Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. (AFP)

World in worst ‘cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes’: UN

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

The UN rights chief called Monday for “concerted action” to help recover from the worst global deterioration of rights seen in decades, highlighting situations in China, Russia and Ethiopia among others.

“To recover from the most wide-reaching and severe cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes, we need a life-changing vision, and concerted action,” Michelle Bachelet told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s 47th session.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bachelet said she was “dismayed” by the Kremlin’s moves to undermine the right to voice critical opinions and participate in Russia’s forthcoming elections.

“I am dismayed by recent measures that further undermine people’s right to express critical views, and their ability to take part in the parliamentary elections scheduled in September,” she said, as she urged Russia to uphold civil and political rights and fall into line with international standards.

The UN human rights official, for the first time laying down a timeline, said that she hoped to agree with China on the terms of a visit to Xinjiang region this year to look into reports of serious violations against Muslim Uighurs.

Bachelet told the Human Rights Council that trials to be held in Hong Kong this week under the national security law, which has had a “chilling impact” on democratic space and media, would be an important test of the judiciary’s independence.

Read more:

Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily to suspend paper if accounts remain frozen

Rights groups urge UN investigation into Beirut port explosion

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, millions forcibly displaced globally: UN

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown
US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July
Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme
Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference
Qatar to require fans at 2022 World Cup to be vaccinated Qatar to require fans at 2022 World Cup to be vaccinated
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More