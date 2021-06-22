.
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials

Security Humvees gather near a site attacked by Taliban in Sayeed Abad district, Wardak Province, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
AFP, Kunduz

The Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan Tuesday, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said, with security forces abandoning their posts at Shir Khan Bandar and some fleeing across the frontier.

Kunduz provincial council member Khaliddin Hakmi said the Taliban “captured Shir Khan port and the town and all the border check posts”, while an army officer told AFP separately that “we were forced to leave all check posts... and some of our soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan.”

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near outskirts of key northern city Kunduz

Former president says US failed in Afghanistan

