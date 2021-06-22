Tornado kills one, wounds another near Montreal

A tornado killed one person near Montreal, the deputy premier and minister of public safety of Quebec announced Monday.

“Extreme weather phenomenon in Mascouche,” a city a few dozen kilometers (miles) north of Montreal, Genevieve Guilbault wrote on Twitter. “We unfortunately can confirm the death of one man. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our government teams are mobilized on the ground to help victims and support municipal authorities,” she added.

The tornado also injured several people and damaged several dozen buildings, local media reported.

When contacted by AFP for details, the Mascouche police department could not be reached.

Video of the tornado’s passage was shared on social media.

“The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until further notice so we ask you to be cautious and avoid travel,” the mayor of the town of 50,000 residents, Guillaume Tremblay, posted on Facebook.

Environment Canada had warned Monday evening that a “severe thunderstorm watch” was in effect and the storm could produce strong winds, hail and tornadoes.

Read more:

Two tornadoes kill at least seven in China, six in Wuhan, 218 injured

US tornado outbreak kills at least five in Alabama and Georgia

Tornado injures 16 in Turkish town