.
.
.
.
Language

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital at 61

Philippines' President Benigno Aquino delivers a nationwide televise statement on the Comprehensive Agreement on the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law at the presidential palace in Manila March 27, 2015. (Reuters)
Philippines' President Benigno Aquino delivers a nationwide televise statement on the Comprehensive Agreement on the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law at the presidential palace in Manila March 27, 2015. (Reuters)

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital at 61

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino, the son of two of the Southeast Asian country’s democracy icons, died on Thursday after being hospitalized in Manila.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016.

The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but he had been hospitalized earlier on Thursday. The Aquino family was expected to issue a statement later in the day.

The presidential palace offer condolences to his family and asked Filipinos to pray.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who ran under the then Aquino-led ruling party when elected in 2016, said it was “heart-breaking” to hear of his death.

“He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular,” she said in a statement. “He worked quietly and tirelessly for the good of everyone. He will be missed.”

Known popularly as Noynoy, he rode a wave of public support to the presidency after the 2009 death of his mother, the revered “People Power” leader Corazon Aquino, who was herself president from 1986 until 1992.

His namesake father, a senator who staunchly opposed the rule of strongman Ferdinand Marcos, was assassinated when he returned home from political exile in 1983.

The killing shocked the nation and helped propel Marcos out of office in the 1986 People Power revolution and ushered in his mother’s presidency.

Flags were flying at half mast on the senate building and at the House of Representatives in Manila on Thursday.

In a statement, Senator Imee Marcos, daughter of the late dictator, paid tribute to Aquino for his “kind and simple soul” and said he would be deeply missed.

Aquino still carried a bullet wound from a 1987 attempted military coup against his mother’s administration, during which he was shot five times and three of his bodyguards were killed.

Read more:

US software pioneer John McAfee dies by hanging in Spanish prison: Lawyer

Britney Spears calls conservatorship abusive, says ‘I just want my life back’

Saudi Arabia inoculates more than 70 pct of adult population with COVID-19 first dose

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran
Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung
Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region
Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More