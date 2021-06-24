France’s Macron says Europe’s ‘stability’ requires talks with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the stability of Europe required a dialogue with Russia, as he attempted to persuade his reluctant EU counterparts to consider talks with Moscow.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin “is necessary for the stability of the European continent, but it will be demanding because we will not give up any of our values”, he said as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

Read more:

UK PM Johnson says British warship was acting legally

Center-right leads first round of French regional vote: Early results