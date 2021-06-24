.
France’s Macron says Europe’s ‘stability’ requires talks with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France,on June 10, 2021. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France,on June 10, 2021. (Reuters)

France’s Macron says Europe’s ‘stability’ requires talks with Russia

AFP, Brussels

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the stability of Europe required a dialogue with Russia, as he attempted to persuade his reluctant EU counterparts to consider talks with Moscow.

Talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin “is necessary for the stability of the European continent, but it will be demanding because we will not give up any of our values”, he said as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

