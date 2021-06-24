.
.
.
.
Language

Huge emergency operation under way after building collapse in Miami, one person dead

A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. (AP)
A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. (AP)

Huge emergency operation under way after building collapse in Miami, one person dead

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Miami

Published: Updated:

More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, the Miami-Dade county Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

While there were no official confirmations of death or injury so far, ABC News said eight people had been hospitalized and CBS reported that at least one person has died.

An image posted on Miami Beach Police’s Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

Firefighters standby after a partial collapse of a building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. (AP)
Firefighters standby after a partial collapse of a building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. (AP)

Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed neighbors gathering across the street from the rubble of a collapsed tower.

“This whole building here, it’s completely gone,” a person can be heard saying.

“MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting,” the police said.

The reason for the collapse was not given.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue,” the department said. It said more than 80 units were on the scene including rescue teams.

The 12-story building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units, according to NBC Miami.

Read more:

Florida man pulls gun on Starbucks worker for forgetting cream cheese

Law experts explain what happens next in Britney Spears conservatorship case

Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran
Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung
Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far
Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More