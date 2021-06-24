Huge emergency operation under way after building collapse in Miami, one person dead

More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, the Miami-Dade county Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday.

While there were no official confirmations of death or injury so far, ABC News said eight people had been hospitalized and CBS reported that at least one person has died.

An image posted on Miami Beach Police’s Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed neighbors gathering across the street from the rubble of a collapsed tower.

“This whole building here, it’s completely gone,” a person can be heard saying.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

“MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting,” the police said.

The reason for the collapse was not given.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue,” the department said. It said more than 80 units were on the scene including rescue teams.

The 12-story building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units, according to NBC Miami.

