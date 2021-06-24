.
Russia to summon British envoy to foreign ministry on Thursday

A cyclist rides across the deserted Westminster Bridge, amidst the current lockdown restrictions, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Russia to summon British envoy to foreign ministry on Thursday

Reuters, Moscow

Britain’s ambassador will be summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on Thursday, the ministry’s spokeswoman said, after an incident in which Russia said it fired warning shots at a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Britain of lying in its reaction to the incident in comments that were broadcast on state television. Britain has accused Russia of giving an inaccurate account of the incident.

Russia said on Tuesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British destroyer sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said no Russian warning shots were fired at the Royal Navy’s HMS Defender, which sailed into the Black Sea earlier this month, and it did not recognize assertions that bombs were put in its path.

Russian forces fire warning shots at British Navy ship in Black Sea, UK denies it

