.
.
.
.
Language

15 UN peacekeepers wounded by car bomb in North Mali

French Barkhane force commandos mount a machine gun on a camouflaged pickup as Malian workers drive by before heading on a mission from their base in Gao, Mali, on June 7, 2021. (AP)
French Barkhane force commandos mount a machine gun on a camouflaged pickup as Malian workers drive by before heading on a mission from their base in Gao, Mali, on June 7, 2021. (File photo: AP)

15 UN peacekeepers wounded by car bomb in North Mali

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A car bomb in northern Mali has wounded 15 UN peacekeepers, the United Nations said on Friday, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state.

The UN said on Twitter that an evacuation was under way after a car bomb struck a temporary base near Tarkint, in the lawless north of the country. It didn’t provide further details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, a member of the German parliament’s defense committee, who requested anonymity, told AFP that all the wounded were German. Twelve were seriously injured, the MP said.

About 13,000 troops from several nations are deployed in the UN’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission across the vast semi-arid country.

Mali is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2012 and which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed the center of the country and spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

A security official, who declined to be identified, told AFP that the forward operating base attacked on Friday was only set up the previous day, after a land mine damaged a UN vehicle in the area.

The peacekeepers set up the temporary base in order to remove the damaged vehicle, the security official said.

On Monday, six French soldiers and four civilians were wounded when a car bomb detonated near a French armored car in central Mali.

Read more:

Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
White House preparing to relocate Afghans who helped US White House preparing to relocate Afghans who helped US
Top Content
Regardless of the election result Ethiopia’s expansionism is doomed to fail Regardless of the election result Ethiopia’s expansionism is doomed to fail
Japan emperor appears ‘concerned’ about COVID-19 spread by Olympic Games Japan emperor appears ‘concerned’ about COVID-19 spread by Olympic Games
Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation
Will add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines, says FDA Will add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines, says FDA
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective against Delta variant Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective against Delta variant
US may need to rethink strategy on nuclear deal with Iran: State Department official US may need to rethink strategy on nuclear deal with Iran: State Department official
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More