.
.
.
.
Language

An estimated 150 death-row inmates start hunger strike in Sri Lanka

Army soldiers stand guard at the entrance of Welikada prison in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012. (AP)
Army soldiers stand guard at the entrance of Welikada prison in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012. (AP)

An estimated 150 death-row inmates start hunger strike in Sri Lanka

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Colombo

Published: Updated:

About 150 death-row inmates in Sri Lanka began a hunger strike to demand their sentences be commuted, prison officials said, after the nation’s president pardoned a former lawmaker who had been condemned for an election-related killing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The lawmaker’s surprise release Thursday after he was pardoned by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has drawn widespread criticism, including from the UN human rights office and the US ambassador in Sri Lanka.

Duminda Silva is widely seen as a favorite of Sri Lanka’s ruling Rajapaksa family and had been serving a death sentence over the killing of a rival lawmaker from his own party in an election-related attack about 10 years ago.

About 150 inmates sentenced to death were striking, demanding their sentences be commuted to life terms, prison spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said Friday.

He said prison officials were discussing with the Justice Ministry and other government officials to resolve the issue but declined to give further details.

Sri Lankan prisons are highly congested with more than 26,000 inmates crowded in facilities with the capacity of 10,000.

Unrest related to COVID-19 erupted in one prison last year, and at least eleven inmates were killed and more than 100 wounded when guards opened fire to control the unrest.

Silva’s surprise release appeared to have set off the hunger strike.

The United Nation’s Human Rights Office said Silva’s case “is another example of selective, arbitrary granting of pardons that weakens rule of law and undermines accountability.”

US Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz in a tweet on Thursday said the pardon of Silva “undermines rule of law.”

Sri Lanka has not hanged a prisoner since 1976 even though courts routinely pass death sentences. Rajapaksa’s predecessor, Maithripala Sirisena, had vowed to end the moratorium on capital punishment and to use it against those convicted of drug crimes.

Prison officials hired two executioners to carry out the hangings, but none took place during Sirisena’s tenure.

Read more:

US may need to rethink strategy on nuclear deal with Iran: State Department official

Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf

Lebanon central bank says use of reserves to fund fuel imports needs legal basis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
White House preparing to relocate Afghans who helped US White House preparing to relocate Afghans who helped US
Top Content
Regardless of the election result Ethiopia’s expansionism is doomed to fail Regardless of the election result Ethiopia’s expansionism is doomed to fail
Japan emperor appears ‘concerned’ about COVID-19 spread by Olympic Games Japan emperor appears ‘concerned’ about COVID-19 spread by Olympic Games
Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation
Will add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines, says FDA Will add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines, says FDA
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective against Delta variant Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective against Delta variant
US may need to rethink strategy on nuclear deal with Iran: State Department official US may need to rethink strategy on nuclear deal with Iran: State Department official
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More