Kremlin ‘regrets’ EU rejection of proposed summit meetings with Putin
The Kremlin on Friday said it “regretted” a decision by EU leaders to reject a proposal by Germany and France to resume summit meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“President Putin was and remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
