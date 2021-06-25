.
Tropical Storm Enrique set to hit southern Mexico

Senior Hurricane Specialist, works at the National Hurricane Center to track the path of weather disturbance. (Stock image)

Tropical Storm Enrique set to hit southern Mexico

The Associated Press, Mexico City

Tropical Storm Enrique formed Friday off of southern Mexico and forecasters said it was likely to grow into a hurricane while heading to the northwest parallel to the Pacific coast.

The storm was centered about 325 miles (525 kilometers) south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo early Friday and it was headed to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The US National Hurricane Center said Enrique had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and it was expected to grow to hurricane force over the weekend.

While the storm was expected to remain offshore, forecasters said it could bring heavy rains and flooding over parts of southwestern Mexico.

