At least seven dead in Bangladesh blast; cause unknown: Police

Rescue workers work at the site after a blast in a shop that killed several people in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 27, 2021. (Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

At least seven people died and dozens were injured in an explosion in Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday, but authorities could not determine the nature of the explosion that damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings, police and fire department said.

The explosion took place in the evening at a building in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area and rescuers reached the scene, said Faisalur Rahman, a fire control room official.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters at least seven people died. The injured were taken to hospitals, he said.

