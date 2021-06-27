.
.
.
.
Language

Israel summons Polish envoy over Holocaust property bill

An assistant holds the painting 'Palace Stairs' (Palasttreppe) by 18th-century Venetian painter Francesco Guardi, during a handing over ceremony with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, in Berlin March 31, 2014. Germany returned the painting 'Palace Stairs' on Monday which was taken by the Nazis from Poland's National Museum in 1939. (Reuters))
An assistant holds the painting 'Palace Stairs' (Palasttreppe) by 18th-century Venetian painter Francesco Guardi, during a handing over ceremony with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, in Berlin March 31, 2014. Germany returned the painting 'Palace Stairs' on Monday which was taken by the Nazis from Poland's National Museum in 1939. (Reuters)

Israel summons Polish envoy over Holocaust property bill

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel summoned Poland’s ambassador on Sunday to express its “deep disappointment” over a Polish bill that critics say will make it harder for Jews to recover property seized by the country’s Nazi occupiers during World War Two and then kept by post-war communist rulers, the foreign ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Poland’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a draft bill introducing a statute of limitations on claims for the restitution of property, drawing a furious response from Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who labeled it a “disgrace”.

A statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said the legislation could affect up to 90 percent of property restitution requests from Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

“This is not a historical debate about responsibility for the Holocaust but a moral debt of Poland to those who were its citizens and whose property was looted during the Holocaust and under the communist regime,” the statement said.

The Polish foreign ministry has in turn summoned Israel’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw for Monday, deputy foreign minister Pawel Jablonski said on Sunday.

Almost all of Poland’s Jews, about three million people, were wiped out in the Nazi Holocaust. Jewish former property owners and their descendants have been campaigning for compensation from Poland since the fall of communism in 1989.

The legislation would implement a 2015 Constitutional Tribunal ruling that there should be a deadline after which faulty administrative decisions can no longer be challenged. The law sets this deadline at 30 years.

The legacy of World War Two, and related Polish legislation, has previously strained ties between Poland and Israel. Thousands of Poles risked their lives to protect Jewish neighbors during the war. But research published since 1989 showed that thousands also killed Jews or denounced those who hid them to the German occupiers.

In 2018 the government was forced to back down and remove parts of a Holocaust law that imposed jail terms on people who suggested the nation was complicit in Nazi crimes, which had angered the US and Israel.

Read more:

German lower house passes Hamas flag ban under new terror rules

Pandemic caused growth in German far-right extremism: Minister

Tennessee, US, hat shop offer of Star of David ‘not vaccinated’ patches denounced

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown
Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death
Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal
Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army   Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army  
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More